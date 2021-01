Pictures: Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Karan Johar and more at Deepika Padukone’s birthday party

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh believe in celebrating their big days in a grand way and today being Queen Dee’s birthday, a party was sure to take place. After heading out for a brunch date with hubby Ranveer Singh earlier today, Deepika has now hosted a bash at a popular joint in Mumbai.

DP arrived looking fabulous for the bash with Ranveer and soon after Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt came in. Apart from them, others like Ranveer’s sister Ritika Bhavnani, Rohan Shrestha, Shakun Batra, Dhairya Karwa, Ishaan Khatter, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday and more stars too arrived at the party looking all set to let loose tonight. Take a look at the pictures below…