Photos: Varun Dhawan snapped post a gym session

Varun Dhawan’s latest release Coolie No.1 might have not released in the theatres due to the pandemic, but it received a good response from the audience digitally. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan and is an out and out entertainer. Varun’s comic timing in the film has been appreciated and now the actor is set to hop on to the next project. Today, we snapped the actor as he stepped out post a rigorous gym session. Varun was snapped wearing a grey pair of tracks and a T-shirt of the same colour.

He paired it up with a super cool cap and a wine and off-white coloured jacket to wrap up the casual look. Varun made sure the paparazzi for their fair share of him as he posed for them graciously before sitting in his ride and heading back home. Scroll through for his latest pictures.