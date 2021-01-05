Photos: Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur visit Arjun Kapoor

Spotting Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur hanging out together was a regular thing before the pandemic. The two would be seen visiting each other or on the football turf every now and then with the rest of their gang.

Making an appearance together after months, Ranbir and Aditya were seen visiting Arjun Kapoor last evening. Joining the three, Varun Dhawan’s brother Rohit Dhawan was also seen with the boys on their way to Arjun’s residence.

Check out the pictures of the three outside Arjun’s residence.