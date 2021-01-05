Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan snapped out and about in the city

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan is one couple who knows how to keep their fans on their toes with some or the other news about them. Saif and Kareena are truly one of the most adored celebs of Bollywood and now with their second baby arriving soon, people are eagerly waiting for good news to come. The actors are often spotted out and about in the city heading out for family get togethers or outings and today was no different.

We snapped Kareena in a floral midi as she stepped out to meet her mother Babita Kapoor. While Saif Ali Khan was clicked in his usual white kurta and pyjama as he headed back to his residence. Kareena and Saif were looking awesome as they got clicked in the city. Check out the pictures below.