Photos: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh out for a breakfast date

It’s Deepika Padukone’s thirty fifth birthday today and the actress kickstarted her day with a breakfast date with husband Ranveer Singh. The two were snapped in suburban Mumbai in the morning post an intimate outing to start Deepika’s birthday.

The two were snapped post their breakfast date and needless to say they looked stylish even in their most casual and comfy looks. Deepika was snapped in a tortilla brown tracksuit. She paired it with a handbag, white sneakers and a beige mask. Ranveer opted for a grey sweatshirt with white tracks and chunky white shoes. The two chatted on their way out as the paps caught them early in the morning.

