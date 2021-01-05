Philly Gang Member Shoots Woman IN HEAD!! (Graphic Vid)

24-year-old Ebony Kitchen was shot and killed by a man whom police believe is a notorious Philly gang member, has learned.

HERE IS THE VIDEO – WARNING IT IS VERY DISTURBING

The beautiful Ebony was shot and killed along the 5800 block of Rising Sun Avenue in Lawncrest.

According to police, Ebony was arguing with a male and female around 11 p.m. last Monday when a gunman who was not involved walked up and shot her.

“About two minutes before being shot and killed, she was involved in a physical altercation with a female and a male. Then about two minutes later, another male who was not involved in the initial altercation walked up, and he clearly points a gun at her head, face-area, and fires from just a few feet away,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

“We found eight spent shell cases on the highway. Most of these shell casings were a few inches, some were just a few feet from where the victim was laying on the street and pronounced dead,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police are hoping for witnesses to come forward, and bring the man who did this crime to justice.

For those wanting to donate – HERE IS THE FAMILY’S GOFUNDME PAGE

