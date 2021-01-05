‘Pascal’s Wager’ Becomes First iPad Game to Add Mouse and Keyboard Support

iPhone and iPad game “Pascal’s Wager” has become the first to add support for both mouse and keyboard controls.

Pascal’s Wager is a dark-fantasy action roleplaying game. With a high level of graphical fidelity, a range of unique characters, and a soundtrack performed by a “world-class” orchestra, the game has been featured by Apple in the past.

Added in update 1.6.2, Pascal’s Wager now supports a mouse and keyboard on devices running iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 or later, giving players a more precise option for controlling the game. Reddit user u/AppleGamers posted a short video demonstrating how mouse and keyboard controls work for Pascal’s Wager.

Apple announced keyboard, mouse, and trackpad support for games at WWDC 2020 and held a specific online session on how developers can implement it. While many developers have already added keyboard support to their games, such as “XCOM 2” and “Civilization VI,” Pascal’s Wager appears to be the first implementation of both mouse and keyboard controls for an iOS and iPadOS game, offering a more desktop or laptop-like experience when gaming.