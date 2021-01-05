Open source developer David Recordon named Biden's director of technology, returning to the White House after serving as its first director of IT under Obama (Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols/ZDNet)

Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols / ZDNet:

Open source developer David Recordon named Biden’s director of technology, returning to the White House after serving as its first director of IT under Obama  —  With a background in open source, open standards, and security, Recordon may be ideal for President Joe Biden’s White House.

