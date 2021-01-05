One in 50 people in England have been infected with the virus, officials say.

As England re-entered lockdown on Tuesday, new figures showed that one in 50 people had been infected with the virus, and officials warned that some restrictions on daily life could still be needed next winter.
Speaking at a news conference, Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to focus government efforts on rolling out a mass vaccination program intended to prevent a surge in infections of a highly transmissible variant of the virus from overwhelming the health service.
With more than a million people, or 2 percent of the population, having been infected, the country is in a race against to distribute vaccines.
Mr. Johnson was speaking on a day when the government said more than 60,000 new cases were recorded for the first . Standing alongside him, Professor Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, said that the number of daily deaths, now averaging around 530, was expected to rise and that if people did not observe a lockdown order to stay at home, the risk was “extraordinarily high.”
He also warned that Britons might face some restrictions well into the future.
“We might have to bring a few in, in the next winter for example — that is possible — because winter will benefit the virus,” Professor Whitty said.
Mr. Johnson said that 1.3 million people had already been vaccinated and that he hoped that the most vulnerable, a group including the elderly and numbering around 13 million, could be protected by the vaccine within about six weeks, turning the tide in the battle against the virus.
“We in government are now using every second of this lockdown to put that invisible shield around the elderly and the vulnerable in the form of vaccinations,” he said.
Mr. Johnson also said he was planning a new system to ensure that those traveling to Britain had a negative coronavirus test before arrival. But he was forced to defend himself against charges that he moved too slowly to order the lockdown, and showed poor judgment by insisting over the weekend that many schools in England should reopen after the winter holiday on Monday — only to reverse that decision on Monday night.