Ohio St.-Alabama title game could be postponed due to COVID

Ohio State and Alabama are set to face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, but there is a chance the game could be pushed back a week.

According to John Talty and Matt Zenitz of AL.com, Ohio State is dealing with issues related to COVID-19 that have threatened the availability of players. The Buckeyes are concerned they could be without a position group if the game is played on Monday as scheduled.

Discussions have been held between the SEC, Big Ten and College Football Playoff officials about potentially rescheduling the game. No final decision has been made, but the contingency plan is to play the game at Hard Rock Stadium a week later on Jan. 18.

Ohio State’s season has already been significantly impacted by COVID-19. The Buckeyes had a key game against Michigan canceled, which nearly resulted in them not qualifying for the Big Ten Championship Game. The conference then amended its rules to make Ohio State eligible, which helped get the Buckeyes into the College Football Playoff.