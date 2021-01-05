OCC greenlights national banks to run nodes and stablecoin networks By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
8
OCC greenlights national banks to run nodes and stablecoin networks

Monday evening, the Treasury’s Office of the Comptroller of the Currency told national banks that they are allowed to run independent nodes for distributed ledger networks.

Referring to of independent node verification networks, the OCC’s interpretive letter says that banks “may use new technologies, including INVNs and related stablecoins, to perform bank-permissible functions, such as payment activities.”