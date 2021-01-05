No. 6 Baylor cancels game vs. No. 3 UConn

A highly anticipated women’s college basketball game between the No. 6-ranked Baylor Lady Bears and UConn Huskies, No. 3 in the nation, is off.

Baylor has confirmed that its program is temporarily restricting team activities after head coach Kim Mulkey tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The Lady Bears will conduct additional testing to determine their next steps but did announce that they won’t face UConn on Thursday, as planned.

In the prepared statement, Mulkey explained that she was exposed to an active coronavirus case on Christmas Day. That caused her to miss her team’s victory over the TCU Horned Frogs this past Saturday even though she produced three negative tests before that contest.

“However, I decided that it was important to continue quarantining in case the virus took time to come to fruition,” Mulkey said. “I tested positive yesterday (Jan. 4) and will now isolate. If I have no symptoms, I will re-join the program on Jan. 15. While I am disappointed and hate to be away from the program, Baylor women’s basketball is in good hands with our coaches and support staff.”

Baylor, 8-1 on the year, remained scheduled to play against the Kansas State Wildcats this coming Sunday as of the posting of this piece.

The unbeaten Huskies (6-0) will take on the Providence Friars this Saturday afternoon.