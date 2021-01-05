Nicola Sturgeon warns tough travel restrictions coming as border talks planned with UK Government

Nicola Sturgeon has warned even tougher travel restrictions could be required to halt the spread of a new variant of coronavirus.

The First Minister was involved in four-nation talks on the subject chaired by Michael Gove on Monday night and said there was an agreement further “urgent” discussions would be held in the coming days.

The SNP leader reminded Scots today that an effective travel ban is already legally in place across the country, meaning people should not be crossing the border with England unless they have an essential purpose.

The party is now calling on the UK Government to introduce urgent health measures for people travelling from and to the UK to prevent international transmission of covid.

Decisions involving the Border Force – which oversees passenger arrivals at airports – are reserved to the UK Government, but Sturgeon said she hoped decisions would be made in collaboration with the devolved governments.





Speaking at her first media briefing of the New Year, the First Minister said: “I had a four-nations discussion, chaired by Michael Gove, last night where the issue of stricter restrictions on travel, including controls at the border, was discussed.

“There was an agreement to take forward urgent four-nation discussions over the course of the days ahead.

“There has been some speculation from the UK Government of an announcement and we are part of those discussions.

“When it comes to border controls, that is not a responsibility of the Scottish Government, it is for the UK Government. But I hope there is a willingness to being collaborative on how we make these decisions.

She continued: “I want to stress something that is perhaps not well enough understood – it is against the law, right now, to travel outside of Scotland, or into Scotland, without it being for an essential purpose.

“It’s against the law, from today, to travel outside of your home unless it’s for an essential purpose.

“You should not be going overseas unless it is essential, and you should not be coming into Scotland unless it is essential.

“That’s different to actual physical controls on the border – but that’s the legal position. We have effectively said that travel is ban – and that is a message that I want to get across very seriously.”

SNP MP Joanna Cherry has today written to the Home Secretary to raise concerns the UK Government is “repeating the same mistakes we’ve seen the UK government make throughout this crisis” by failing to restrict international travel and failing to introduce a rigorous system of health checks and quarantining.

The party’s home affairs spokeswoman said Westminster must bring the UK into line with other countries, where tighter measures are being placed on travel in response to coronavirus.

Mainland Scotland was placed in another lockdown from today with people asked to stay at home as much as possible.

Scots are asked not to travel between council areas, but are able to go outdoors for exercise as often as they like.

The tough new rules were brought in after the number of people hospitalised by covid has rocketed over the last month, with admissions rising by 255 in the last week alone.