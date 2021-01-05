Nicki Minaj Sued For $200 Million Over ‘Rich Sex’ Single

Nicki Minaj just celebrated her son’s first month anniversary — but that did not stop her from being sued for $200 million for Queen track “Rich Sex” featuring Lil Wayne.

Queens rapper Jawara Headley, better known as Brinx Billions, says Nicki ripped off his version of “Rich Sex.” He says he his version to her back in 2016 after meeting on MySpace. She says she told him the song “would be extremely marketable and become a global hit.”

Brinx alleges Nicki stole lyrics such as, “It ain’t such a thing as broke and handsome.” The rapper also alleges that she swiped a similar music, musical notes, musical arrangement, musical beats, and musical rhythm to his track.

According to TMZ, the rapper is claiming that he is the sole author/creator/composer/writer/producer of “Rich Sex.”

Nicki is not the only person who is at the wrong end of Brinx’s lawsuit. Universal Music Group, Young Money, and Cash Money are also included in the $200 million lawsuit.