NFL Star Von Miller Accused Of ‘Abusing’ Beautiful IG Girlfriend!!

Broncos LB Von Miller is caught up in some serious drama, learned. The pro bowl player has been beefing with his ex-fiancee Megan Denise and things are getting ugly.

For the past year, Von Miller and Megan have had a volatile relationship and have broken up and reconciled several times.

On Monday night, Megan released several disturbing text messages from Miller on her Instagram page where he allegedly told her he prayed for her miscarriage while she was pregnant.

And Megan suggested that Von had been “abusive” during the course o their relationship. It’s not clear whether she was referring to physical or emotional abuse.

That’s a serious allegation against the NFL baller, one that the league takes very seriously.

Von Miller replied to Megan’s allegations, claiming that it’s all lies. Von claims that he broke up with her, and it made her go “crazy.”. Look: