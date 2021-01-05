New on Netflix in January 2021: Every movie and TV show to watch in lockdown

With the entirety of the UK now in a third lockdown, Netflix fortunately has a very busy month lined up for users.

With a bursting list of new movies and TV shows set to be added over the coming weeks, the streaming service is on hand to cure your January blues.

Included among the biggest new titles are season three of Cobra Kai, new adaptation Fate: The Winx Saga and Carey Mulligan drama The Dig.

Pieces of a Woman, which is generating Oscar buzz for Vanessa Kirby’s lead performance, will also be released.

Find a full list of everything coming to Netflix in January 2021 below.

Original Titles

TV

Dream Home Makeover season two

Headspace Guide to Meditation

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 (weekly every Saturday)

Nailed It! Mexico season three

‘Cobra Kai’ returns to Netflix in the new year (Guy D’Alema/YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons season five

Disenchantment part three

Call My Agent season four

Read more

Film

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in new film ‘The White Tiger’ (Netflix)

Documentary

The Minimalists: Less is Now

Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Kids & Family

Anime

The Idhun Chronicles part two

Licenced Titles

TV

The Office US season one to nine

Korean Porkbelly Rhapsody (new episodes weekly)

Old episodes of ‘Gogglebox’ are coming to Netflix (Channel 4)

Film

Around the World in 80 Days

Documentary

Kids & Family

Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure

Anime