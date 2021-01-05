Netflix’s We Can Be Heroes just got the best news

Taylor Dooley took to Twitter to announce the good news. Along with a behind-the-scenes photo with Dooley in her Lavagirl costume, the actress includes the following message: “#WeCanBeHeroes is projected to be seen by 44 MILLION families in its first four weeks and @netflix & @rodriguez have started developing a sequel. Thank you for watching & continuing to watch our film. You guys are the real Heroics.”

No word yet on what exactly the plot of the sequel would be or if any new heroes will pop up, but rest assured some announcements will undoubtedly emerge very soon. Director Robert Rodriguez certainly has his hands full going forward, because in addition to We Can Be Heroes 2, the influential filmmaker will also be an executive producer on The Book of Boba Fett as well as an upcoming reboot of Zorro (via ). Of course, fans of Rodriguez’s prior cinematic outing, Alita: Battle Angel, are still waiting for a sequel announcement, but there’s been no word yet on whether that will even happen.

Fans of the kid-friendly superhero film should expect production to get underway soon. With such a predominantly young cast, time is really of the essence. Don’t be surprised if you see this sequel streaming on your living room TV some time in early 2022.

Stay tuned for more news on the sequel as it becomes available.