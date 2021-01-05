Ne-Yo Proposes to Wife With New Ring After Reconciliation

Instagram

The ‘U 2 Luv’ singer pops the big question again and presents his wife with a new diamond ring as they celebrate the New Year together after their reconciliation.

R&B star Ne-Yo is set to renew his wedding vows with his wife Crystal Smith after reconciling during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The “U 2 Luv” hitmaker had been heading for divorce in early 2020 after parting ways with the mother of his two youngest children, and he even filed legal papers to make the split official in late March.

However, the estranged couple ended up using the singer’s unexpected downtime to work on its marital issues, and Ne-Yo and Crystal emerged from the shutdown with a new respect and appreciation for one another.

On New Year’s Eve (31Dec20), Ne-Yo decided to pledge his love to his wife once again by proposing to Crystal and presenting her with a huge new sparkler.

In video footage of the sweet moment posted to Instagram, the couple can be seen dancing to Rihanna‘s “We Found Love” hit before Ne-Yo addresses his wife and their reunion.

“We have decided that this is our forever, yes?” he asks Crystal, as she nods in agreement. “I need you to know there is nobody else on the face of the planet I would rather be with, and with that being said… Crystal Renay Smith, will you marry me again?”

Crystal has since shared her love for Ne-Yo in her own social media posts, gushing, “They say I’m crazy for loving you, but baby they just don’t know. My twin flame. I’ll love (you) for a thousand years and then I’ll love you for a thousand more.”

She also showed off her giant new diamond ring and declared, “And d**n, babe! You did that! It’s a d**n glacier on my finger!”

The couple originally tied the knot in 2016.

Ne-Yo was previously engaged to Monyetta Shaw, with whom he shares two older kids.