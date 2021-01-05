NBC ‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Is Chabby (Chad DiMera and Abigail Deveraux) Done For Good?

NBC ‘Days of Our Lives’ (DOOL) spoilers reveal Gabi DiMera (Camila Banus) has never been shy about calling Abigail Deveraux (Marci Miller) out on being the “saint” who’s never to blame. Usually, everyone is on her side.

And Chad DiMera (Billy Miller) has been especially protective of Abigail. Even more so since she was drugged and had to get treatment in Florida. However, we saw something that makes us wonder about Chabby’s future. Here’s what you need to know.

NBC ‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Dark past

First, ‘Days of Our Lives’ spoilers indicate Abigail has had a rough time. With her DiD, she has had some struggles. And committed some big sins. One in particular left Gabi in prison for something she never did.

But everyone seems to overlook this. Of course, they do that for almost everyone in town—if they’re from the right family. It’s hypocrisy that we’ve mentioned before.

NBC ‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers: The latest

However, maybe everyone isn’t as forgiving as we thought. In New Year’s Eve episode, Gwen Davies (Emily O’Brien) tricked Chad into thinking Abigail had planned a romantic night with Jake Lambert (Brandon Barash). This was, of course, after she convinced him the bracelet Jake got was for Abigail.

Devastated (and too stupid to doubt Gwen at all), he drowned his sorrows a bit. They say drunks tell the truth, and it seems this unleashed some hard truth. During his drunken tirade, he made remarks about Abigail’s illness and how she gets away with everything.

He even alluded to the fact she might not even be sick. Then, he went on about the whole Stefan DiMera (Barash) situation previously. This made it clear that Chad’s been harboring a lot of resentment for a long time. Now, Gwen’s helped him to unleash it, where can this couple go from here?

NBC ‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers: What’s next?

First, it’s obvious the plan is for Abigail to “accidently” find out about Chad sleeping with Gwen. While we’re sure she’ll try keeping herself out of it—at least at first—there’s one thing we do know.

Abigail will be full of righteous fury about it. He was, after all, accusing her of the same. ‘Days of Our Lives’ seem to be leading to a huge fight ahead. One in which some of those resentments Chad unleashed could come out as well.

The only way we see them surviving is with Marlena Evans’ (Deidre Hall) or another therapist’s help. They clearly have so much to work on, and even Gwen being exposed for the liar she is shouldn’t be enough to make things right. It’s possible we could see a separation ahead. And we’re not sure we want to see them reunite. Not unless Chad’s willing to do a lot of inner work.

