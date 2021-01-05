NBC ‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Freddie Smith (Sonny Kiriakis) Open Up About Big DOOL Return

NBC ‘Days of Our Lives’ (DOOL) spoilers reveal there were a lot of changes in Salem right before and after the production shutdown. Between all the comings and goings, new twists, and questions still up in the air, it’s been an interesting time for these characters.

Not to mention the actors who play them. But there’s one person who recently made a comeback who’s had the biggest changes of all. Let’s take a look at the latest, as well as how a DOOL star made their return happen.

NBC ‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers: He’s back… sort of

Recently, ‘Days of Our Lives’ spoilers revealed a couple of returns. First, we had Will Horton (Chandler Massey) come back to town for the holiday. Beside a bizarre sudden disappearing act in between his scenes, it was mostly uneventful for the character.

He just had a brief moment where he had to referee between Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) and Kate DiMera (Lauren Koslow). However, we’re sure the favorite for fans was a New Year’s Eve cameo.

Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) made a video call to his love to mark the occasion. They had a cute moment where Sonny went over old resolutions and how they came true. Plus, they toasted each other. But how did this all come about?

NBC ‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Behind the scenes

Now, we’ll admit to being surprised he showed up in the teasers at all. Smith mentioned during an episode of the Freddie and Alyssa show any appearance would be a long time coming. He was just getting ready to move to Florida at the time and the trip back wouldn’t be viable for a bit.

Well, ‘Days of Our Lives’ spoilers indicate the team behind the show really wanted him back for the holiday. According to a video on the Freddie and Alyssa show YouTube, this was being planned back in October. Smith said coming to set wouldn’t be possible, but brought the idea of a call up. And so the scene was born. Check the video below.

As you can see, it took quite a bit of planning. And while we loved the brief appearance, we disagree with one thing—the background. In the video, you see they had several to choose from, and it was supposed to represent Sonny’s new office. It just felt weird they chose the fireplace rather than a book shelf.

We have a feeling something like that would be a rare commodity there, period. Much less in an office space. But with the help of his fiancé Alyssa Tabit, he filmed the scene and fans got a holiday treat.

And it does give hope the characters/actors will be back at some point in the future. But that wasn’t the only planning Freddie and Alyssa had to deal with.

NBC ‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Wedding bells

In a recent Instagram post, Smith announced the couple married on New Year’s Eve. It looked like a nice, simple ceremony by the water—perfect for their new home in Florida. Both Smith and Tabit-Smith have a video linked on their Instagram accounts, so you can see the event for yourself. Here’s wishing the couple the best of luck in 2021 and beyond.

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.