Naked fugitive found in Northern Territory mangroves by fishermen

Two mates have stumbled across a naked fugitive hiding in croc-infested mangroves during a fishing trip near Darwin.
Cam and Kevin were in a tinny laying crab traps in East Point, about 18 kilometres north of Darwin, when they heard someone calling for help from in the mangroves on Sunday afternoon.
To their surprise, the two men found a naked man clinging to branches, covered in mud and bug bites.
The friends said the man begged them for water and said he had been out there for four days, living off eating snails.
The waterways around Darwin are frequented by crocodiles and the East Point area has been known as a nesting site for the reptiles.
After bringing the man back to safety and alerting authorities, police confirmed the man was a wanted man and had escaped custody days earlier.
He was arrested and is being treated for exposure at Royal Darwin Hospital.