Mum with coronavirus given just days to live makes ‘miracle recovery’ after taking arthritis drug

A mum who was given just three days to live after battling coronavirus has recovered after taking a ‘last resort’ drug.

Claire Haythorne 45, spent weeks in a coma after suffering severe symptoms of the killer virus and was given just days to live by medics.

The mum from Sheffield was given drug Anakinra by doctors as a last ditch attempt to save her life, Yorkshire Live reports.



The drug is normally used for rheumatoid arthritis.

But within a week of being administered, care worker Claire awoke from the coma.

Daughter Leah, 18, was ‘gobsmacked’ to see her mum’s quick recovery and the prescribing doctor described the drug as a ‘little Christmas miracle’.

The mum-of-two was struck down with the virus at the start of November and spent weeks at Northern General Hospital in the coma.

A standard test for care workers detected Covid-19 and she went home to isolate before the situation turned worse and she was hospitalised.



Claire is set to head home to her waiting family, children Leah, Jordan, 22, and her husband Tariq, in the coming weeks.

Leah said: “She was alright to quarantine for two weeks. On Friday she got in bed and by Sunday the 8th November, she’d lost all the colour in her face. You couldn’t recognise her.

“Then Monday she got rushed into hospital. That was the last we saw her.”

She continued to deteriorate in hospital and eventually went into a coma.

Leah said: “Her kidneys and lungs were proper bad. She was needing lots of oxygen.

After weeks of trying cures doctors tried the Anakinra drug on December 3.

Leah said: “The doctors said it was a last resort.

“The eighth was my brother’s birthday and that’s the day she made the most improvement,” said Leah. “By the 11th she was awake.

“They started slowly reducing the medication and she slowly started to wake up. She started by reacting to her name and moving her arm and then she woke up.

“When she went on the medication they’d given her three days to live. They’d said if it didn’t work they won’t know what to do next.

“It was just a waiting game. Literally waiting day in and day out.”

“It’s made me and my brother close.

“We didn’t know what we had until it was taken away from us.”

The family got to speak to their mum again on Christmas day.

“When she came round the corner I was gobsmacked. I couldn’t believe it was her.

“I can’t put into words what it felt like. It was overwhelming. It’s been the hardest two months.”

“At first when my mum was in bed we were like, ‘Come on mum, it can’t be that bad’. We never thought it would affect her the way it has.

“We didn’t think it was as serious as my mum has had it. She had no health problems and it’s not like she’s old.”