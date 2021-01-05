More than 40 people injured in suspected gas explosion in Kosovo

More than 40 people have been injured after an explosion outside a restaurant in central Kosovo, police say.

The incident occurred in the town of Ferizaj, destroying the front entrance of a Steak House restaurant.

Police have said the blast was probably caused by a faulty gas tank in the restaurant but have launched an investigation.

The head of the local police, Emin Beqiri, said that 42 people, including children, were injured.

“All the injured are receiving the necessary care,” Beqiri told reporters, adding that he hoped there would be no deaths.

The commander of the police station in Ferizaj, Qazim Reka, said that seven of the injured are in a serious condition, according to Albania. Others are said to be receiving medical treatment at an emergency clinic.

The mayor of Ferizaj, Agim Aliu, has stated that the explosion was so violent that passers-by were among the injured, alongside customers in the restaurant.

“Terrible footage from this afternoon’s powerful explosion at one of the restaurants at the Village complex in Ferizaj,” Aliu said in a Facebook post.

“Municipal emergency teams, such as firefighters, health emergency teams, police, and other competitors came to the scene immediately.”

The mayor also expressed his thanks to emergency services and medical staff who were treating the injured in hospitals.