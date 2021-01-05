Miley Cyrus Likes To Decorate Her Home With Sex Toys

“Sex and interior design actually [go] hand in hand.”
Miley Cyrus’ home decor skills are on another level. In an interview with Sirius XM’s Barstool Radio, she explained she likes to decorate her house with something that’s NSFW.
“I like sex toys,” Cyrus explained. “I buy them for myself, but I end up using them for interior design.”
Cyrus noted she likes to get creative with the playful objects because “sex and interior design actually [go] hand in hand.” But when it comes to picking out a couch, she can be a little indecisive.
“When I come home, I get to choose what fucking color the couch is and I couldn’t choose, so I picked all fucking three colors,” she said. “And so that just feels really good.”
The “Wrecking Ball” singer has one awesome house and she’s been spending a lot of time in it amid the coronavirus pandemic. But even though she’s been quarantining at home, Cyrus hasn’t put her love life on hold.
“I do a lot of FaceTime sex — it’s the safest [type of] sex,” Cyrus joyfully explained. “I’m not getting COVID.”
Because of the pandemic, Cyrus said she’s “definitely not going to be doing anything that’s irresponsible for [herself] or for other people.”
She added, “it’s just ridiculous for anybody that won’t take the right precautions to keep each other safe. It’s fucked up.”
Miley always tells it like it is.
