Microsoft, RBC and Seneca partner to offer free Azure courses until June

Seneca College collaborated with Microsoft Canada and RBC to offer free Microsoft Azure Fundamentals workshops for up to 6,000 Canadian students, graduates and professionals.
The free workshops aim to help enhance digital expertise and build skills in cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and productivity tools.
The free courses will be available starting in January and will run until the end of June. There will be 30 two-day, eight-hour short courses teaching data analytics, AI and cloud computing. Microsoft says these courses will equip students with globally in-demand skills. Further, Microsoft says these skills will be even more important coming out of the pandemic.
Microsoft and RBC will support the workshops through a combined investment of $150,000. In doing so, it ensures the courses will be available for free, lowering the barrier for entry.
Those interested in learning more about the courses, or in registering for one, should head to Seneca’s website.
Source: Seneca