Microsoft looks to upstage Zoom, recreate Windows magic with Teams video-meeting software

When the health crisis recedes, work will look different from the way it did before, Nadella claimed. Employees will demand more flexibility in where and what hours they work. That will require a mix of what he calls “synchronous and asynchronous” software tools in a single package: real-time meetings, tied in with collaboration and messaging tools that let people work in their own time.

“I think that there will be structural change,” he said. That will require software tools that give workers flexibility “while still building social capital [and] building knowledge inside the enterprise by bringing people together on important tasks.”

For Microsoft, drawing workers to use Teams could increase engagement with the company’s other apps and make customers less likely to switch. It could also open up new opportunities “way beyond the traditional market for knowledge workers, which has been our history,” Nadella said.

Top of his list: so-called “front line” workers in industries such as retail and health care who do not currently use Microsoft Office, but who perform functions that could be tied into wider work processes inside their companies through Teams.

Deeper engagement in a cloud-based service like this, meanwhile, could produce another boon for Microsoft: a wealth of data unavailable to its competitors. With a view across the daily working habits of millions of workers, it would be in a strong position to develop new digital services, as well as finding new ways of making money, said Gaynor.

It will also be able to study “key behavioural indicators,” added Kurtzman at IDC, learning how people use the new generation of cloud-based collaboration software and what makes them most productive.

Microsoft is already working on ways to feed managers insights into how their digital workforces are operating, said Spataro. But he said that would not include information on individuals, only aggregate data. “We never want to create a surveillance tool,” he said.

© 2021 The Financial Times Ltd.