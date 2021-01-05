Michael C. Hall Addresses the ‘Extremely Dissatisfying’ Finale and Hopes for the Revival Series

Dexter had a critically acclaimed start, with fans and critics calling it one of the best contemporary shows ever. But in later seasons, it took a nosedive.

After a seven-year run, Dexter ended in 2013 with what has been called one of the most disappointing finales in television history. However, it’s seeking to deem itself in a new revival series. Speaking about the upcoming program, actor Michael C. Hall shared his hope that it’ll make up for that tragic ending.

How ‘Dexter’ ended

By the eighth and final season of Dexter, many viewers expected the title character to either die or be sent to prison for his crimes. But neither of those things happened.

Instead, he faked his death, relocated to Oregon, and started working as a lumberjack. The screen then cut to black without offering up any suggestion of the handling of his disappearance and how he’s dealing with his murderous urges.

The ending was widely panned by fans and critics and, even years later, continues to make “worst finale” lists.

Michael C. Hall’s thoughts on the finale

Hall, who plays Dexter, revisited the finale and the criticism it generated in an interview with The Daily Beast. Even now, he says he still believes “it was justifiable for Dexter to do what he did.” But at the same time, he understands why people were upset.

“We certainly do live in an era where the bar is very high as far as the simultaneous surprise, satisfaction, and closure that should go along with a series finale,” he continued.

After the finale aired, Hall was asked about returning for a reboot. He told Variety in 2018 that he still hadn’t heard an idea worth telling. But that changed in 2020, when he was approached with the idea for the revival series.

“I think in this case, the story that’s being told is worth telling in a way that other proposals didn’t, and I think enough time has passed where it’s become intriguing in a way that it wasn’t before,” he said.

“And let’s be real: people found the way that show left things pretty unsatisfying,” Hall went on, “and there’s always been a hope that a story would emerge that would be worth telling. I include myself in the group of people that wondered, ‘What the hell happened to that guy?’ So I’m excited to step back into it. I’ve never had that experience of playing a character this many years on.”

What to know about the ‘Dexter’ revival

The revival will continue Dexter’s story, but to be clear, it is not a rewrite. The logline for the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter, says it will pick up 10 years after the events in the finale and will show Dexter living in a new city under a fake name.

The revival is expected to premiere later in 2021, but no official release date has been shared just yet. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for updates as they become available.