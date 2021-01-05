mi 10i price: Xiaomi launches Mi 10i with Snapdragon 750G and 108MP camera at a starting price of Rs 20,999 – Mobiles News

Expanding its Mi 10 smartphone series, Xiaomi has launched Mi 10i in India. The handset is a mid-range phone which is priced below Rs 30,000. Xiaomi says that ‘i’ in Mi 10i stands for India as the phone is not only Made in India but comes with custom features exclusively for Indian user. The smartphone boasts of features like 108MP primary rear camera, dual stereo speakers and 33watt fast charging.

Price and availability





Xiaomi has announced three variants of Mi 10i.

6GB+64GB- Rs 20,999

6GB+128GB- Rs 21,999

8GB+128GB- Rs 23,999

The smartphone will go on its first sale on January 7 at 12 pm for Prime members. It will be available on Amazon and Mi.com. Open sale for the handset will begin January 8 at 12pm.

Xiaomi Mi 10i: Specs



Xiaomi Mi 10i has a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen. The smartphone’s display comes with Dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz and offers a 240Hz sampling rate. The display is Widevine L1 certified and is HDR 10 and HDR 10+ compliant.

The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G octa-core processor based on Cortex A-77 and runs on MIUI12 based on Android 10 operating system. The smartphone packs up to 8GB of RAM and has an internal storage capacity of up to 128GB.

On the camera front, Mi 10i boasts of a 108MP main camera with HM2 sensor on the back. This is paired with three other sensors- 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a macro sensor and a depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone boasts of a 16MP camera at the front with Full HD video support. Camera features available on the phone include a dedicated Night Mode 2.0, long exposure mode, dual video mode, photo and video clone and more.

The device is backed by a 4820mAh battery with 33watt fast charging support. Pacific Sunrise, Atlantic Blue and Midnight Black are the colour variants of Mi 10i.