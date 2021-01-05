Men’s Basketball Players of the Week

SEC Staff

Photo: SEC

SEC co-Players of the Week – Alabama guard John Petty Jr. and Florida forward Colin Castleton were named co-Players of the Week. Petty, a 6-foot-5, 184-pound senior from Huntsville, Ala., averaged 15.0 points and six rebounds while shooting 61.1 percent (11-of-18) from the field and 63.6 percent (7-of-11) from 3-point range. Petty scored a game-high 17 points by knocking down 6-of-7 shots from the field and 4-of-4 from beyond the arc against Tennessee. Castleton, a 6-foot-11, 231-pound junior from Deland, Fla., averaged 22 points and 5.5 rebounds in wins at Vanderbilt and against LSU. Castleton shot 78.3 percent (18-of-23) from the field on the week, including an impressive 84.6 percent (11-of-13) on the road at Vanderbilt.

SEC Freshman of the Week – Kentucky guard Dontaie Allen, a 6-foot-6, 198-pound freshman from Falmouth, Ky., had 23 points and five rebounds in a win at Mississippi State. Allen played 32 minutes and made 8 of 13 shots and 7 of 11 3-pointers. Coming into the game, Allen had played 20 career minutes with seven points in four appearances.