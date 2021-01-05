Lori Loughlin Reportedly ‘Hopeful’ She Can One Day Make A Successful Return To Her Acting Career After Serving Her Jail Sentence

Lori Loughlin is done serving her sentence behind bars for her involvement in the biggest college entrance fraud case in the country! That being said, one insider report claims to know that the actress is ready to leave that behind her and focus on her career once more!

That’s right! It sounds like Lori Loughlin cannot wait for her official comeback after the whole Varsity Blues scandal!

The Full House and Fuller House star was released on December 28, which means she is now back home and hoping things will soon go back to normal and no one will remember her troubles with the law once she’s back on set!

At this point, sadly for her, Lori’s career is pretty much ruined and so is her reputation as a previously beloved actress.

But, new year, new Lori Loughlin it seems – at least that’s what she hopes 2021 will bring her after such a challenging year.

One source tells HollywoodLife that ‘Lori is really hopeful everything will be behind her in 2021. That’s why she has tried to just lay as low as possible [after being released from jail. She is ready to move on from all this.’

Sure enough, the actress is yet to make a public appearance after serving her sentence and it sounds like this won’t change in the near future.

The insider explained that Lori ‘would love to act again, but when the time’s right. She is ready to do it because she misses it and it is her passion, but she also feels like some more time needs to go by for everyone to move on. But that’s her overall goal in due time. She wants to return to a sense of normalcy now that she has served her time.’

Do you think Lori Loughlin can still return to her successful career after her huge scandal or not?





