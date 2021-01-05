Lil Yachty Begs Donald Trump To Commute Kodak Black’s Sentence

President Donald Trump will soon be leaving office, and rapper Lil Yachty hopped on Twitter to urge him to commute Kodak Black’s sentence.

“Hey @realDonaldTrump my friend @KodakBlack1k deserves to be commuted. The system punished him way to hard for a paperwork crime #freekodak,” he tweeted.

The tweet comes days after Kodak Black penned a letter to the feds, requesting early release from prison — and had his request denied.

Kodak tried to explain why he should be released, writing, “With all due deference, I come in truth. I acknowledge my mistakes and I take full responsibility for my actions. I am not a evil or demented person. I am salvageble (sic) and I have the ability and potential to live a prosperous and positive life.”

Unfortunately, the judge did not feel the rapper had made a clear enough case.

“(Kodak Black) has not presented ‘extraordinary and compelling reasons’ supporting his request for release,” assistant U.S. Attorney Bruce O. Brown wrote in response to the rapper’s motion according to Vlad TV.