Learn More About Dick Van Dyke’s Four Children — They Are All Actors Too

Dick Van Dyke is one of the best actors of his time. It is no surprise that all four of his children followed in his footsteps and became actors as well, in varying degrees. He shared all of his children with his ex-wife Margie Willet. The two were married in 1948 but divorced in 1984 after a long separation. She died in 2008 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Dick and Margie had two sons and two daughters. While all have dabbled in acting, some pursued the career more strongly than others. Let’s take a look at his children and what they’re doing now.

Christian Van Dyke

He is the oldest son and started his acting career on The Dick Van Dyke Show in 1961. Later in life, he decided to change careers several times. He has worked as a marketing director for Nike USA and as a district attorney. He is married to Caroline Heller and they have one child together.

Barry Van Dyke

Barry is probably the most famous of Dick’s children. He has starred in films such as Galactica and Murder 101. In addition, he is married to Mary Carey Van Dyke and they have four children. He now has grandchildren, which makes Dick a great-grandpa!

Stacy Van Dyke

Stacy also appeared on The New Dick Van Dyke Show and the Mike Douglas Show and continued to act as she got older. However, her last appearance was in a movie called Diagnosis Murder: Town Without Pity. She is the most private about her personal life of her siblings.

Carrie Beth Van Dyke

Carrie Beth appeared several times on The New Dick Van Dyke Show. She is married to Kevin McNally and has two children. Kevin is an English actor but Carrie Beth keeps a private life as well.

Sadly, while Dick is still pretty active on social media at the age of 95, his children don’t seem to share much about their personal lives online.