Kyle Lowry on Raptors’ 1-5 start: ‘We have no swagger’

The Toronto Raptors are perhaps the most disappointing team in the NBA this season so far, as their 1-5 record is the second-worst in the league (ahead of only the 1-6 Detroit Pistons). Point guard Kyle Lowry addressed the team’s slow start after Monday night’s 126-114 loss to the Boston Celtics, saying that the team needed to find its rhythm quickly.

“We just need to get a little bit grittier, get a little bit tougher and a little bit nastier, and have a little bit of a swagger to us,” Lowry said. “Right now, we have no swagger to us.”

Before this season, the Raptors had been the model of consistency in the Eastern Conference, making the playoffs each of the last seven seasons, including winning a title in 2018. But this year, Toronto has looked like a shell of itself, as the players have looked over-matched against their opponents night after night. Lowry admitted starting the season this way was not a good feeling for him or the rest of the Raptors’ roster.

“We have nothing,” Lowry said. “There’s nothing to us. Teams are looking at us like, ‘All right, let’s go eat’ … That’s not a good feeling.”

Fortunately for the Raptors, there is still a lot of basketball left to be played this season, so there’s plenty of time for them to get back on track. But if they want to make their eighth consecutive trip to the postseason, they will need to get that swagger back sooner rather than later and start winning some games.