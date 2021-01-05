Kxng Crooked Weighs In On Snoop Dogg/ Eminem Beef: It’s Not Good For The Culture!!

Eminem and Snoop Dogg have exchanged a few light barbs over the past few days, but according to Slaughterhouse emcee Kxng Crooked — this is not a light rap beef.

Eminem too exception to Snoop saying that he was not one of his top ten rappers, and Em dissed him on his latest album.

On his Music To Be Murdered By: Side B track “Zeus,” Em rapped:

“As far as squashing beef I’m used to people knocking me/ But just not in my camp/ And diplomatic as I’m tryin’ to be/ Last thing I need is Snoop doggin’ me/ Man, Dogg, you was like a damn god to me/ Meh, not really (haha)/ I had dog backwards.”

Snoop called the diss “soft ass sh*t.”

Crooked thinks this is far from over.

“For everybody who thinks that this sh*t is gonna just be two records going back and forth, or a few records going back and forth, you’re very wrong. This has the potential to be the most polarizing beef ever in Hip Hop, you know what I mean? And for that reason, I think it’s not good for the culture. I don’t think it’s good for the culture,” he explained.