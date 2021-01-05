Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Marriage Might Be Done

Well, it’s happening: According to E! News, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage is over.
The news comes after TMZ reported that the couple had spent the back half of 2020 with their marriage “in deep trouble” and had underwent counseling while spending time apart.
“It’s gotten to the point where they haven’t spent time together as a married couple in months,” a source told E! News. “They’ve seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She’s known for a while.”
But a source told E! News that wasn’t the case just yet: “She wants to make sure she’s making the right decision for the kids. It’s not about the marriage anymore, she’ll always care for Kanye but it’s over between them. Kim is only focused on what’s best for the kids. It’s a tough decision for her and she’s figuring it out.”
Kardashian and West have been married since 2014, when they were wed during a ceremony held in Italy.
The couple have four children together: daughter North, 7, son Saint, 5, daughter Chicago, 2, and son Psalm, 19 months.
Kim and Kanye were in the news regularly during their marriage. This past October, he gave her a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian, for her birthday.
No matter what happens, the news is a surprising and shocking way to kick off 2021.
