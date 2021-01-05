Kenneth Petty’s Alleged Rape Victim Breaks Silence!!

The alleged rape victim of Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth “ZOO” Petty is speaking out.

The woman would have been 16 years old when the alleged incident occurred in 1994.

She is begging the Petty’s to leave her alone.

“This message is for Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty. Tell your fucking people to leave my family alone. Okay? Don’t call my f*cking family, don’t call my brothers, don’t call anybody. Leave me and my family the f*ck alone,” she says.

The women dropped a video in November detailing the alleged harassment. She did not show her face at the time.

“In March of 2020, I got a call from a mutual friend of Kenneth and my brother, and he said that he could connect me to them and make this go away. When he said he could connect me to them, meaning Nicki and Kenny, and when he said he could make this go away, I thought the agreement was going to be: if I don’t speak to anybody about them they wouldn’t speak to anybody about me,” she said.

She continued, “What happened was this mutual person offered me $20,000 to write a letter stating that I lied about Kenny assaulting me. I didn’t want to do it. I got a phone call from Nicki Minaj herself saying she got word that I was willing to help them out in this [failing to register as a sex offender] situation.”