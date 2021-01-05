Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her New Hair Extensions In These Photos

Kendall Jenner is one of the world’s most famous supermodels and she has an extremely large social media following. Though Kendall might not post on sites like Instagram as much as her sisters do, she does post enough to keep her fans up-to-date with her life. Kendall has shown off some extremely long hair extensions lately and fans have been clamoring for details on her hairstyle. Though Kendall, like her sisters, has many members on their glam team, hairstylists are not always the same people who perform services such as color, braiding, wigs, or extensions. This is the case with Kendall’s latest photos where her hair extensions were courtesy of Priscilla Valles.

Kendall and Priscilla shared photos of Kendall with her long locks on their Instagram accounts and Kendall looked absolutely radiant. Kendal wore ombre extensions that sailed down her back and hit slightly above her waist. Her hair transitioned from a dark brunette to dark, golden blonde and the color combination was sensational with her outfit. Kendall’s top and pants are from Blumarine’s Spring 2021 line. Celebrity stylist Dani Michele styled Kendall.

You may see a photo that Priscilla Valles shared on her official Instagram account showing Kendall’s long hair extensions below.

In a second photo that Kendall Jenner shared on her official Instagram account, where the popular model has 146 million followers, you may see how Kendall’s long hair looked as it framed her face. Kendall has an inverted, triangle shape face and the long hair was very flattering on her, especially as she wore it with a center part that drew attention to her eyes.

Check out Kendall’s photo below.

Kendall has tried a number of different hairstyles including playing around with blonde hair. It doesn’t seem likely that she’s ready to bleach her dark locks anytime soon, but it does appear that she enjoys changing up her look every now and then.

What do you think about Kendall’s waist-length extensions? Do you like long hair on her?

