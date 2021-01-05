Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and more send wishes for Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone started her career in 2007 with Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om in which she played a superstar of the ‘80s, Shantipriya. Right from there, one could see how she could transcend her on-screen image to reality in such little time. A superstar in its true sense, Deepika is now the most sought after actors in the industry and has carried several big films solo on her shoulders.

Piku, Bajirao Mastani, Ram Leela, Padmaavat, Chhapaak and many more, Deepika’s been an epitome of grace, beauty and talent with her performances over the years. She’s also shared exceptional camaraderies with her contemporaries and has been a queen of her fans’ hearts.

As the actress celebrates her 35th birthday today, friends and co-stars shower her with blessings and wishes with adorable posts on social media. From Anushka Sharma to Ananya Panday, all have something nice to say about the birthday girl.

Scroll through to see what everyone had to say about DP and their experience of meeting her.