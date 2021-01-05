Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a throwback picture of Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan is one couple of Bollywood who has always managed to wow the audience with their bond. The duo also has a little kid Taimur Ali Khan who is paparazzi’s favourite child and now the couple is all set to welcome another kid soon. Kareena has taken time off from her work to relax as she is expecting her second child and while she is at it, she is keeping her fans entertained by posting glimpses of what’s close to her heart on social media.

Kareena posted a throwback picture of Saif Ali Khan and late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi this morning. Saif is seen smiling ear to ear in the throwback picture as he is seen posing with his father. We loved this heartwarming click, what about you?