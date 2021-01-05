Kandi Burruss Warns Fans About Someone Impersonating Her Online

Kandi Burruss shared a warning for her fans on social media. It seems that someone is impersonating her. Check out the post that she shared.

‘Somebody keeps using my name for a fake contest on Facebook. THIS IS FRAUDULENT! I did not send out any 5k contest. Please don’t register for that & please don’t give them your information,’ Kandi wrote.

Someone said: ‘They sent me the same thing!!! I did not sign up cuz I know Kandi is too cheap to be passing out $5000 to random ppl.’

A commenter posted this: ‘Beware they are using your daughter’s name and a photo too. I received 2 messages,’ and a follower said: ‘5000 contest but you pay to play 🤦🏾‍♀️. These people should put that energy into starting a real business.’

Someone else said: ‘Dang. So there is really no $5k?! 🤦🏿‍♂️ .Just when I thought 2021 was gonna be my year 😂😂’ and a follower posted this: ‘Master P, Diddy, TIP, and Snoop or on FB with giveaways everyday!!’

A commenter posted this: ‘We are hurting so much financially, and someone is taking advantage of that SMDH,’ and a commenter said: ‘These comments have nothing to do with the situation of people using her name for fraud.’

In other recent news, Kandi Burruss shared some really cool pics from Ace Wells Tucker‘s anniversary. Check them out below.

‘We entered @acetucker’s #SpiderVerse yesterday! He had too much fun! His actual fifth bday is Wednesday, but we celebrated early. 🎂❤️🎉🎁🎈’ Kandi noted.

Kandi just released a new Speak on It episode, and you can check it out. RHOA resumed just the other day as well.

‘#RHOA is back tonight & you know what that means?! We got a new episode of #SpeakOnIt tonight with my girl @cynthiabailey! on my Youtube #KandiOnline,’ Kandi said on IG.

Advertisement

Kandi is living her best life these days with her family.





Post Views:

22