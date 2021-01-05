Justin Hartley Explains Kevin’s Fears About Madison

This Is Us fans can’t deny Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Madison’s (Caitlin Thompson) romance is complicated. The couple got together after a series of unexpected events. Now, it looks like they’re starting to fall in love. But could this be happily ever after? Recently, Hartley revealed Kevin is afraid of his relationship with Madison — here’s why and what to expect when the NBC drama returns.

How did Kevin and Madison get together on ‘This Is Us’?

In This Is Us Season 4, Kevin and Madison hooked up. A few episodes later, Madison revealed she was pregnant with twins. At first, Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) best friend told Kevin she was willing to raise the kids on her own. However, Kevin claimed he was all in.

In This Is Us Season 5, Kevin and Madison quarantined together amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. They also started sleeping with each other during this time. Then Kevin subtly proposed to the future mother of his children, even referring to Madison as his fiancée right in front of Kate.

Justin Hartley opens up about Kevin’s relationship with Madison on ‘This Is Us’

While the start of This Is Us Season 5 seemed to indicate Kevin and Madison are headed for their happy ending, it seems there will be a few obstacles moving forward. When speaking with TVLine in December 2020, Hartley revealed Kevin feels a lot of “fear” in regards to his relationship with Madison, particularly if things don’t work out.

“I think the doubt is showcased in Kevin in fear. The fear that it might not work out,” Hartley said. “I mean what if they can’t coexist together and be this cohesive unit that comes together and raises these kids, and he [only] sees them on the weekends? There’s all of that stuff. Probably, those are the things that keep Kevin awake at night.”

The actor continued, “He said as much in the last episode. He sits there and stares at the ceiling and worries. All that worry comes from fear, the fear that it absolutely will not work out and that he’s trying to force something. I’ve said this before: You can’t really force love. It doesn’t work.”

Hartley also pointed out that Kevin wants to date Madison. However, the twins complicate the relationship, as Kevin wants to live up to his image of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), which may lead to other issues moving forward.

“He has, his whole life, been bound by this idea that he wants to be what his father knew he could be,” the actor said. “Because that was cut so short, Kevin doesn’t give himself the breaks that maybe he should. He doesn’t cut himself any slack… and then he finds himself in a bigger predicament.”

Hartley added, “It’s that he puts a lot of stress and pressure on himself, and that sometimes can lead to the balloon popping, so to speak.”

The ‘This Is Us’ team teases what to expect from Kevin and Madison in season 5

Now, Hartley’s comments about Madison and Kevin may not surprise many fans of This Is Us. When the fifth season premiered on NBC, series creator Dan Fogelman hinted the couple will not get an easy love story.

“It’s not just going to be this easy love story like some of our other love stories have been,” Fogelman told in October 2020. “There’s affection and chemistry there. But they still don’t really know each other. So it’s fair to say they have an up-and-down journey ahead of them.”

Then ahead of This Is Us Season 5 Episode 5 on Jan. 5, executive producer Elizabeth Berger explained what fans can expect from Madison and Kevin in the next few episodes.

“They fell into this very serious relationship very quickly, with her getting pregnant and then being thrown into living together through quarantine,” Berger told Entertainment Weekly. “So we’re going to find them navigating their relationship and working backwards still to figure it out how it all works and how they fit together and how the future is going to work for the two of them.”