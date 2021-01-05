Justin Bieber Denies Report That He’s Studying To Become Hillsong Minister

Pop superstar Justin Bieber has denied a report that he is studying to become a minister for Hillsong Church.

“IM NOT STUDYING TO BE A MINISTER OR ANYTHING EVEN CLOSE TO THAT. HAVE NO DESIRE FOR THAT THIS IS FAKE NEWS,” the singer wrote.

“Justin doesn’t plan to give up his music career, but he feels there’s a bigger calling out there for him,” a source told OK! Magazine.

“He wants to be a full-fledged minister next year,” the source continued, adding, “Justin believes he can take a leadership position in restoring order — Justin has never felt happier or healthier, and he says he owes it to the church,” the source said.

Lentz admitted to being unfaithful to his wife, Laura, with whom he shares three children. It was alleged that he had affairs with several different women. He was fired from the church following the revelations. He is currently in rehab being treated for depression. It’s unknown whether the church will take him back after treatment.