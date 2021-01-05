Joy Behar Tells Meghan McCain She ‘Did Not Miss’ Her During Heated Argument

ABC

Upon watching a short clip of the on-air fight between the two co-hosts of ‘The View’, Canadian Janice Dean comments, ‘It was cruel, and of course no one came to her defense.’

–

After taking a maternity leave, Meghan McCain returned to “The View” in the Tuesday, January 5 episode. Despite being her first episode after the hiatus, Meghan was as fiery as ever which led her to get into an argument with co-host Joy Behar.

“On the one hand you have the Republicans and on the other hand you have the seditionist,” Behar said in the episode. “Among the Democrats you have the progressives and the moderates which is de rigueur. The Republican party is in much more trouble right now….”

Meghan couldn’t wait to interrupt as she responded, “Are you kidding me? You have AOC saying…” Before she finished her sentence, Joy cut it off, saying that she wasn’t done expressing her opinion.

“Joy, you missed me so much when I was on maternity leave. You missed fighting with me,” the new mom told her co-host. Joy, however, replied bluntly, “I did not. I did not miss you. Zero.” To that, the daughter of late Senator John McCain responded, “That’s so nasty. That’s so rude.” Meanwhile, Whoopi Goldberg attempted to stop them from fighting.

Upon watching a short clip of the on-air fight, Canadian Janice Dean commented, “It was cruel, and of course no one came to her defense.” She went on writing on Twitter, “@MeghanMcCain has outlasted a lot of conservative women on that program, and that says a lot about her character. The online hate that comes her way is absolutely awful. She deserves better.”

“I must admit I have watched the View since their birth but today Joy was totally disgusted with Meghan. Joy looked irritated turning her head as if to look at someone in the room.. Meghan was right, Joy was very rude. She may just be burnt out staying home,” another person said.

However, someone else thought that it was Meghan who was rude to Joy for interrupting her. “Meg interrupted Joy. Rude. Then she went off on some many miles long rant at the usual rightwing fear targets AOC & Bernie. I think Joy was taking it easy on her. I didn’t miss her either and she needs to know why so many of us feel that way,” the person defended Joy.

That is hardly the first time for Meghan and Joy screaming at each other on air due to their opposite political views. Despite that, Joy claimed in November 2019 that there was no actual bad blood between her and Meghan. “We like each other!” Joy insisted at the time. “They keep writing things about how we can’t stand each other.”

“It genuinely hurts my feelings because our dressing rooms are next door to each other and you and I have the same emotional reaction to things, sometimes in different ways,” Meghan added. “We’re both upset equally, the equal amount of the same things. I wish people would give us a break, for real.”