Jones: Prescott has total leverage in contract negotiations

Was Dak Prescott’s season-ending injury a blessing in disguise? According to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, the answer seems to be yes, as he acknowledged that the quarterback has complete leverage over the team due to Dallas’ mediocre offensive performance without Prescott under center.

“I don’t know how you could have any more leverage,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “… His evolving into an NFL quarterback has been nothing short of a perfect picture. He has great ability, in my mind, to win games. He’s talented. He certainly has the experiences and he has all the things, which has been substantiated by what we’ve offered Dak. You wouldn’t offer Dak what we offered in the past if you’d not thought he was very special.”

The 27-year-old quarterback is set to become a free agent after the season, and the Cowboys were unable to get much traction in terms of signing Dak to a long-term deal last offseason, eventually signing him to a one-year, $31.4 million deal during the offseason under the franchise tag. Now, he is in prime position to get a massive contract offer from the Cowboys that will likely make him one of the highest-paid players in the NFL.

Prescott was off to the best start of his career but his season ended before it could really get going, as he was forced to undergo surgery after suffering a compound fracture and dislocation to his right ankle during the Cowboys’ Week 5 matchup against the New York Giants. The offense struggled mightily without him, and the Cowboys failed to make the playoffs, finishing with a 6-10 record.