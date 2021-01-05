JoJo Siwa Just Proved How Valuable She Is to the Nickelodeon Brand

While JoJo Siwa’s brand may be unique, one cannot deny that it is highly successful. The colorful teenager has inspired board games, dolls, accessories, and more in her likeness. Furthermore, she has utilized her platform to launch a career in music, touring in various cities across the world and performing sold-out shows to her loyal fans.

Jessalyn Siwa and JoJo Siwa | Fox via Getty Images

Thanks to Siwa’s kid-friendly brand, she has amassed an incredible net worth of $14 million prior to even reaching the legal age of adulthood. The Dance Moms alum has built a following with her over the top energy, colorful costumes, and anti-bullying brand. While some critics have dubbed the “Boomerang” singer “juvenile”, nobody can deny that what Siwa is doing is proving to be successful.

JoJo Siwa fans express outrage over the JoJo’s Juice board game on TikTok

Unfortunately for Siwa, a new board game recently threatened the integrity of her brand. Fans on TikTok noticed that a game called JoJo’s Juice, which is marketed to children ages 6 and up, featured some inappropriate questions. Some of the things that elicited a negative reaction from parents included questions about stealing, jail time, nudity, dating, kissing, and more. Outraged, parents began calling out Siwa for her involvement in the game because they felt it was not suitable for her kid-friendly image.

Seeing the comments, Siwa took to her Instagram page to personally address the backlash from the board game. “Over the weekend, it has been brought to my attention by my fans and followers on TikTok that my name and my image have been used to promote this board game that has some really inappropriate content,” Siwa began.

The ‘Dance Moms’ alum addresses the backlash

“Now, when companies make these games, they don’t run every aspect by me so I had no idea of the types of questions that were on these playing cards,” Siwa shared before launching into how she was troubleshooting the issue. “Now when I first saw this I was really, really, really upset about how gross these questions were and so I brought it to Nickelodeon’s attention immediately. And since then, they have been working to get this game to stop being made and also pulled from all shelves wherever it’s being sold.”

The Dance Moms alum continued on to add that if she’d known about how inappropriate the game was she never would’ve signed off on it. “I hope you all know that I would have never ever, ever approved or agreed to be associated with this game if I would have seen these cards before they started selling it,” Siwa shared. “I love you all so much. Thank you for bringing this to my attention so that way I could put a stop to it and I could get it fixed immediately. I love you all so much and I hope you have an awesome 2021.”

Nickelodeon lept to Siwa’s defense to find a solution

Shortly after Siwa’s statement, Nickelodeon and Spin Master (who manufactured the JoJo’s Juice game) released a joint statement sharing that the game would no longer be made. Furthermore, they added that they would be reaching out to any retailers who sold the board game to call for the removal of JoJo’s Juice from shelves so that no other children would come in contact with it.

“We respect and value the relationship JoJo Siwa has with her fans and take the concerns raised regarding the game ‘JoJo’s Juice’ very seriously,” the statement reads. “This game is no longer being manufactured and we have requested that retailers pull any remaining product from their shelves.” Clearly, Siwa and her fans are a valuable part of the Nickelodeon brand. Considering how quickly the company was able to go bat for the dancer and resolve the issue, it’s clear her partnership is very valuable.