Joe Judge: Would never ‘disrespect the game’ like Eagles

New York Giants coach Joe Judge did not hold back when alluding to the Philadelphia Eagles’ effort against Washington on Sunday night.

The Giants needed the Eagles to beat Washington to give Big Blue the division title, and the game was close throughout. However, Philadelphia was widely criticized for benching quarterback Jalen Hurts in favor of Nate Sudfeld in a game the Eagles were losing by only a field goal. Some outright accused the Eagles of tanking in a game with major playoff implications.

Judge seemed to agree with those accusations. In a lengthy speech Monday during his news conference, Judge talked about all the sacrifices that Giants players and their families had made to ensure that the season happened during a pandemic. Then, without explicitly mentioning the Eagles, he made clear that he was furious with their effort, and the Giants would never do such a thing.