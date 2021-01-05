Jets GM Joe Douglas doesn’t commit to QB Sam Darnold

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase and general manager Joe Douglas backed quarterback Sam Darnold during the fall as the third-year pro struggled on the field and dealt with a lingering shoulder problem.

However, Douglas relieved Gase of his duties following Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots that dropped Gang Green to 2-14 on the season, and he has now refused to commit to Darnold as the Jets’ starting signal-caller for the 2021 campaign.

“Look, we’ve got a lot of decisions to make,” Douglas told reporters on Tuesday, per Rich Cimini of ESPN. “I think Sam’s going to be a great quarterback. I’m excited to get a head coach in here and go through our process.

“I think Sam has a very bright future in this league. We’re going to get a head coach in here, we’re going to get together and we’re going to talk about quite a few decisions. I’m excited about Sam.”

Douglas’ coach, whoever it might be, will possess quite the asset in the second pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. In mock drafts updated last weekend, Walter Football and both Chris Trapasso and Josh Edwards of CBS Sports projected that the Jets will use that selection to acquire Darnold’s replacement.

“Considering that Darnold has shown no signs of becoming a franchise quarterback and has admitted to ‘seeing ghosts,’ it would be best to trade him, especially given that New York will have to pay him a large contract to retain him,” Walter Football added.

According to ESPN stats, Darnold finished the 2020 season dead last in the NFL among eligible players with a 72.7 passer rating and 40.7 total QBR.