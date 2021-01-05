Janhvi Kapoor buys a new property worth a whopping Rs 39 crores

According to a property-based portal, Janhvi Kapoor has bought a new apartment for herself. This apartment sprawls across three floors and is one giant property in one of the lavish suburban areas. Janhvi had sealed the deal in December last year when she paid the stamp duty worth Rs 78 lakhs and decided to buy this Juhu JVPD property.

According to reports, this sprawling apartment spread across the 14th, 15th and 16th floor of the building is worth Rs 39 crores. Now that’s one huge amount indeed.



Janhvi Kapoor has Roohi Afza pending for release and she still has Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan, left to be shot post the lockdown. The actress is said to be vacationing in Goa with Kartik Aaryan. Looks like the two actors are more than ‘good friends’.