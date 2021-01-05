Jaguars fire Doug Marrone after five seasons

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be bringing in a new head coach for Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who could be selected by the franchise with the first-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars have fired head coach Doug Marrone after five seasons. Jacksonville went 1-15 this season, which is the worst record in the NFL.
Marrone put together just one winning season in Jacksonville, leading the team to the AFC Championship game in 2017. Since then, the Jaguars put together three losing seasons, with the 2020 campaign being Marrone’s worst as a head coach.
In total, the 56-year-old went 23-43 in five seasons with the Jaguars.
With Marrone out of the picture, the Jaguars are reportedly interested in former Florida and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, who has been telling people he expects to land in Jacksonville, according to Rapoport.
Other head-coaching candidates include Eric Bieniemy, Mike Kafka, Josh McDaniels, Brian Daboll and Todd Bowles, among many others. The New York Jets, Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons also have head-coaching positions open.
