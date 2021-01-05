It’s Mother vs. Son in Britain’s Priciest Divorce War

For the United Kingdom, the influx of Russian capital — and capital from the super rich in other parts of the world — had upsides. Real estate prices and tax coffers were plumped, and a mini industry of accountants, lawyers and advisers sprang up, all of whom helped these émigrés navigate the tax codes and buy big-ticket items, like soccer teams.

This mutually beneficial relationship has had its share of hiccups, and the Akhmedov divorce is one of them. A native of Azerbaijan, Mr. Akhmedov had earned an estimated $1.4 billion through a Siberian energy company, Northgas, and he long seemed intent on enjoying his riches.

In addition to mansions, a private jet, helicopters and masterpieces by artists like Rothko and Warhol, he bought a $500 million yacht, the Luna, from his fellow oligarch Roman Abramovich. It is 380 feet of floating luxury, with nine decks, space for 18 guests, a crew of 50 and — just in case — a missile detection system and bombproof doors.

Allegations of infidelity made by both husband and wife led to divorce, but Mr. Akhmedov refused to even send a lawyer to the 2016 proceedings, arguing that the couple were already divorced. A court in Moscow dissolved the marriage in 2000, he said.

Judge Charles Haddon-Cave, who oversaw that trial, was unimpressed. He described as “forged” the documents supporting the Moscow divorce. When Ms. Akhmedova was unable to collect more than a sliver of her record-setting award, the judge ordered her ex-husband to hand her his yacht. He refused.

By then, Ms. Akhmedova had signed up with Burford Capital, a publicly traded litigation funding company, which has underwritten millions in legal fees for her lawyers and provided her with millions for living expenses. The company will reportedly take a 30 percent cut of any recovery, plus a multiple of legal expenses.